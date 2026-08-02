Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $33.95 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,361 shares of the company's stock after selling 20,479 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 146.5% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.89.

View Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE PM opened at $191.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.77. The company has a market capitalization of $297.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $207.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 163.41% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.48%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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