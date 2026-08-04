Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART - Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,686 shares of the life sciences company's stock after purchasing an additional 211,774 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 1.27% of Integra LifeSciences worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,353,934 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $90,233,000 after buying an additional 2,710,262 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,012,698 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $37,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,414,509 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 589,408 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,941 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 463,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kotler Kevin acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,309,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 7.4%

NASDAQ IART opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $418.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.54 million. Integra LifeSciences has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. Argus raised Integra LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Integra LifeSciences from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Integra LifeSciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $18.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Corporation is a global medical technology company specializing in products and innovations for neurosurgery, regenerative medicine and reconstructive procedures. The company develops and markets surgical instruments, implants and advanced wound care solutions designed to support tissue repair and functional recovery. Its product portfolio includes collagen-based matrices, dural substitutes, hemostatic agents and specialized spinal and peripheral fixation devices.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey, Integra has expanded its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and internal research efforts.

See Also

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