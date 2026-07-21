Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,781,790,000 after buying an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,474,407,000 after buying an additional 1,136,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,387,347,000 after buying an additional 485,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.32.

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NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $183.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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