Global Financial Private Client LLC Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,809 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.5% of Global Financial Private Client LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Global Financial Private Client LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $13,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.85.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total transaction of $34,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,425,754.82. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 2,924 shares of company stock valued at $825,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AAPL opened at $294.38 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $293.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $317.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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