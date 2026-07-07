Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,260 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5,795.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,182 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 56,212 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Global Payments by 13.3% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 231,200 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Global Payments by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 681,094 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $56,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares in the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $10,656,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 448,100 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $34,683,000 after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $79.03 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $90.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's payout ratio is presently -49.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens set a $80.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Global Payments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

See Also

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