Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,952 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,397,176 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Global Payments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,260 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,262 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,248 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Global Payments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Global Payments from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.46.

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Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $90.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The business's revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

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