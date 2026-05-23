Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 4,295 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,830 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,623,245.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total value of $1,515,922.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,321,434.80. The trade was a 22.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,423 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $397.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.00 and a fifty-two week high of $435.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $429.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products.

Analog Devices reported fiscal Q2 results that beat expectations, with revenue up 37.2% year over year and guidance for next quarter coming in above Wall Street estimates, reinforcing momentum in industrial, data center, and power products. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings beat, including Baird and Needham, signaling higher confidence in ADI’s execution and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Analog Devices Expands AI Power Strategy with $1.5B Empower Acquisition

ADI announced a $1.5 billion all-cash acquisition of Empower Semiconductor, a move aimed at strengthening its AI power solutions business as demand for AI infrastructure accelerates. Positive Sentiment: Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Analog Devices CEO drops bombshell message on exploding AI infrastructure demand

Management also highlighted surging AI infrastructure demand, suggesting ADI is increasingly tied to the buildout of hyperscale and data center power/optical systems. Neutral Sentiment: Analog Devices said CFO Richard Puccio will speak at the Bank of America Global Technology Conference on June 2, which could offer more color on business trends but is not a major fundamental event. Analog Devices to Participate in the Bank of America Global Technology Conference

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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