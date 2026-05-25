Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 391.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,119 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $192.14 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $188.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here