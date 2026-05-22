Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,882 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,113 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 496,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

More AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T announced a $19 billion California fiber and wireless expansion through 2030, a major infrastructure commitment that could support future growth and network quality.

AT&T announced a $19 billion California fiber and wireless expansion through 2030, a major infrastructure commitment that could support future growth and network quality. Positive Sentiment: The company launched Build-A-Plan, a flexible wireless package that could help AT&T attract budget-conscious customers and reduce churn.

The company launched Build-A-Plan, a flexible wireless package that could help AT&T attract budget-conscious customers and reduce churn. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T sued California to end its obligation to offer traditional copper phone service to new customers, a move that may help modernization but could draw regulatory pushback.

AT&T sued California to end its obligation to offer traditional copper phone service to new customers, a move that may help modernization but could draw regulatory pushback. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media commentary remained mixed, including cautionary remarks from Jim Cramer, but these views are not tied to a major change in fundamentals.

AT&T Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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