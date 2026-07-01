Global Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Free Report) by 114.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,562 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Applied Optoelectronics accounts for 1.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $692,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,307 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $4,125,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company's stock.

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Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $148.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -224.48 and a beta of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, Director Cynthia Delaney sold 56,575 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $10,705,687.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,287,001.81. The trade was a 48.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 59,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,825,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,302,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,894,667.08. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 500,215 shares of company stock worth $86,716,414 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $113.80.

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About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

See Also

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