Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 28,506 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,149.28, for a total value of $32,761,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 355,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,140,232.16. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,926,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,154.29 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $844.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

More Micron Technology News

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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