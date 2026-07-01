Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,983 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% in the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Palo Alto Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palo Alto Networks this week:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,490,500. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 100,289 shares of company stock worth $26,590,990 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $341.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $277.93 billion, a PE ratio of 279.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $342.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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