GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 832.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,330 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 42,255 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock valued at $135,144,073 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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