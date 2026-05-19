GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 28,095 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its holdings in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 28,095 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA's holdings in Masco were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,516 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 43,973 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Masco from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.07.

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Masco Stock Performance

Shares of Masco stock opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Masco's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.76%.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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