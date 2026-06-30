Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,321 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock worth $1,411,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,349 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,948,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,135,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,732,000 after buying an additional 59,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,176,000 after buying an additional 125,567 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,247 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,734,000 after buying an additional 355,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Globe Life from $199.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Texas Capital raised Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings raised Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $3,133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,853.60. This trade represents a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $2,402,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,965,722.75. The trade was a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 124,187 shares of company stock valued at $19,529,414 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of GL opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.49. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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