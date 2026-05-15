Globe Life Inc. $GL Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,411,311,000 after buying an additional 86,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,841,000 after buying an additional 59,353 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 98.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,340,000 after buying an additional 696,548 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 998,506 shares of the company's stock worth $142,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Globe Life by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 962,000 shares of the company's stock worth $134,545,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "moderate buy" rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Texas Capital raised shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $172.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $116.73 and a one year high of $156.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Globe Life's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $2,402,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,965,722.75. This represents a 25.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,231,603.58. The trade was a 38.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,147 shares of company stock valued at $16,086,366. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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