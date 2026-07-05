GM Advisory Group LLC Buys 160,000 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 395.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,426 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 60.0% in the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 902,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,625,000 after purchasing an additional 557,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $2,370,056 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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