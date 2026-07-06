GM Advisory Group LLC Has $38.56 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 785.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,364 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 165,319 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $38,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 12,532 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chevron Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:CVX opened at $169.06 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $145.58 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $336.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $183.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.61.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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