GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,395 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 127.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 860.0% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 48 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $461.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.60 and a 12 month high of $714.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $572.59.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Argus set a $550.00 price target on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $799.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $712.00 to $647.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $638.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,143,919.36. This represents a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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