GM Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,113 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

GM Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $411.42.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $424.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $385.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $430.20.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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