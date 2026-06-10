Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,014 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.6% of Godfrey Financial Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $154,556,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock worth $332,629,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $208.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $140.85 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

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NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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