Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,325 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Godfrey Financial Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon continues to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure, including a multibillion-dollar fiber-optic agreement with Corning to support U.S. data center buildout, which reinforces long-term growth opportunities for AWS and AI services.

Amazon continues to expand its AI and cloud infrastructure, including a multibillion-dollar fiber-optic agreement with Corning to support U.S. data center buildout, which reinforces long-term growth opportunities for AWS and AI services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on AMZN , with recent Buy/Outperform reiterations and price targets above current levels, suggesting Wall Street sees the pullback as a potential entry point rather than a fundamental problem.

Analysts remain upbeat on , with recent Buy/Outperform reiterations and price targets above current levels, suggesting Wall Street sees the pullback as a potential entry point rather than a fundamental problem. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also announced new partnerships and product initiatives, including Amazon One Medical’s collaboration with Baptist Health in South Florida and AI-powered warehouse robotics, both of which support its broader ecosystem and automation strategy.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $330.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $266,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,242,432.13. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4%

AMZN stock opened at $244.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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