Godsey & Gibb Inc. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,021 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,778 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $105.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is 106.15%.

Key United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: UPS announced a $48 million investment in 27 temperature-controlled cross-dock facilities across the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Americas to expand its healthcare logistics network. The move targets growing demand for cold-chain shipping of sensitive medicines and could support revenue growth in a more profitable specialty segment. Article Title

UPS announced a $48 million investment in 27 temperature-controlled cross-dock facilities across the U.S., Europe, Asia and the Americas to expand its healthcare logistics network. The move targets growing demand for cold-chain shipping of sensitive medicines and could support revenue growth in a more profitable specialty segment. Positive Sentiment: UPS is also expanding AI across tracking, customer support, and global logistics to improve shipment visibility and network efficiency. Management says the technology push could drive higher automation and smarter supply-chain decisions, which may help margins over time. Article Title

UPS is also expanding AI across tracking, customer support, and global logistics to improve shipment visibility and network efficiency. Management says the technology push could drive higher automation and smarter supply-chain decisions, which may help margins over time. Neutral Sentiment: UPS shares have recently shown resilience, rising in a down market as investors weighed the company’s defensive business model and strategic initiatives. This reflects improved sentiment, but it does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Article Title

UPS shares have recently shown resilience, rising in a down market as investors weighed the company’s defensive business model and strategic initiatives. This reflects improved sentiment, but it does not by itself change the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: There was also some caution in the sector after FedEx reported weaker margin performance and issued a profit outlook that missed expectations, reminding investors that parcel delivery companies still face pressure from restructuring costs and margin volatility. While this is about FedEx, it can weigh on sentiment for UPS as a peer. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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