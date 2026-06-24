Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $20.93 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,246 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.13 and a 200-day moving average of $176.74. The stock has a market cap of $474.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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