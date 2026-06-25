Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $22.63 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 5,286.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,370 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.0% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.6% during the third quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 9.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. This trade represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $302.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $89.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here