Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $21.01 Million Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy $NXE

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810,943 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 292,004 shares during the period. NexGen Energy accounts for 1.1% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of NexGen Energy worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 33,642,681 shares of the company's stock worth $309,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NexGen Energy by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,157,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,657,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,071 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 97.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,134,381 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 9,078,245 shares of the company's stock worth $83,656,000 after purchasing an additional 828,245 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NXE opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.39. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXE

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy is a Canada-based uranium exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rook I project in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's primary activities include resource delineation, feasibility studies, and permitting for its high-grade Arrow deposit, one of the largest undeveloped uranium discoveries in the region. NexGen's technical team employs advanced drilling, geophysical and geochemical techniques to expand and define its resource base, with the aim of delivering a robust, low-cost supply of uranium to global nuclear power markets.

The Rook I project sits within one of the world's most prolific uranium districts, offering excellent infrastructure access, a skilled local workforce and a supportive regulatory regime.

Further Reading

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