Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Has $52.61 Million Holdings in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW - Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,270,069 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 730,389 shares during the period. Sibanye Gold accounts for about 2.8% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.60% of Sibanye Gold worth $52,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 116.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 40.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBSW. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sibanye Gold from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Sibanye Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sibanye Gold

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sibanye Gold news, Director Richard Peter Menell purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,023.75. This represents a 148.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sibanye Gold Trading Down 0.5%

Sibanye Gold stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Sibanye Gold Profile

Sibanye Gold NYSE: SBSW is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company's core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

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