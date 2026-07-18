Gold Fields Limited $GFI Shares Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 371.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,497 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,830 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,384,047 shares of the company's stock worth $191,407,000 after buying an additional 1,794,124 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,085,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,442 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,121 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,483,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,549,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Gold Fields from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.25 to $57.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.3%

GFI stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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