Go Pro
→ Forget SpaceX. THIS is Elon’s next BIG bet (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Gold Fields Limited $GFI Shares Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Gold Fields logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Euro Pacific Asset Management increased its stake in Gold Fields by 371.9% in the first quarter, buying an additional 50,830 shares for a total of 64,497 shares worth about $3.1 million.
  • Other major institutions also boosted positions in the gold miner, and hedge funds and institutional investors now own 24.81% of Gold Fields’ stock.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed: analysts currently average a “Hold” rating with a $47.75 price target, while the stock recently opened at $32.00 and was down 0.3%.
  • Interested in Gold Fields? Here are five stocks we like better.

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 371.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,497 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,830 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC's holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,384,047 shares of the company's stock worth $191,407,000 after buying an additional 1,794,124 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,085,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,442 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650,799 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,121 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,483,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,549,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Gold Fields from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.25 to $57.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on GFI

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.3%

GFI stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gold Fields Right Now?

Before you consider Gold Fields, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gold Fields wasn't on the list.

While Gold Fields currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Trump ordered the Army to do this…
Trump ordered the Army to do this…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines