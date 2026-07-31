Gold Fields Limited $GFI Shares Bought by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 162,000 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise owned 0.06% of Gold Fields worth $25,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GFI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $1,795,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,407 shares of the company's stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its position in Gold Fields by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 319,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,085,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,442 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.25 to $57.25 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gold Fields from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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