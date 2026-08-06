Gold.com Inc. $GOLD Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD - Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,280 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,353 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of Gold.com worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth about $40,273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,408,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,971,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,790,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. Weiss Ratings raised Gold.com from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Gold.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut Gold.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gold.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $52.00 price objective on Gold.com in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Gold.com

In related news, major shareholder Tether Global Investments Fund acquired 58,536 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,486.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,622,000. The trade was a 41.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $1,663,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,172,639.16. This represents a 58.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders acquired 200,000 shares of company stock worth $8,242,055 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gold.com Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE GOLD opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. Gold.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Gold.com Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold.com declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Gold.com

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

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