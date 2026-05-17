Golden Reserve Retirement LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Golden Reserve Retirement LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 541.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,470 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 22,341 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Golden Reserve Retirement LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $192.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Reuters article

Multiple reports said the U.S. has cleared Nvidia’s H200 AI chips for sale to about 10 Chinese companies, raising hopes for a meaningful rebound in China-related data center revenue. Positive Sentiment: UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Proactive Investors article American Banking News article

UBS and Cantor Fitzgerald both raised price targets on NVIDIA, reinforcing Wall Street’s view that AI demand and data center growth still have room to drive further upside. Positive Sentiment: Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Seeking Alpha article Investopedia article

Investors are increasingly betting that Nvidia will beat Q1 FY2027 expectations, with several previews citing strong hyperscaler spending, AI infrastructure demand, and a possible revenue surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. CNBC article

Coverage this morning emphasized that Nvidia’s stock has run hard into earnings, so some investors are locking in gains and watching whether the report can justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The broader semiconductor complex sold off today, and some articles noted that Nvidia’s China opportunity is still not fully secured because approvals, deliveries, and Chinese domestic-chip competition remain uncertain. Benzinga article CNBC article

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $276.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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