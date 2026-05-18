Golden State Equity Partners Has $14.62 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,350 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Golden State Equity Partners' holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners' holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $313.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.52.

Read Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $264.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here