Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,967 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 149,637 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $118,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Check Point Software Technologies

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen set a $180.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $146.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company's fifty day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $232.07.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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