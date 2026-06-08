Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $161.99 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,518,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 886,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $161,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,392 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $15,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR stock opened at $84.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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