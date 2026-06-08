Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,735,244 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 726,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of Rollins worth $164,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rollins Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $47.18 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.43 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $895.17 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 38.37%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio is 66.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Rollins from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $64.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

More Rollins News

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Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Further Reading

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