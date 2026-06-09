Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,855,709 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 596,455 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.58% of OneMain worth $125,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 442,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,634,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in OneMain by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on OneMain from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.30.

Get Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Stock Down 2.5%

OMF opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 14.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. OneMain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,000. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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