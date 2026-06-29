Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,867 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 3,835 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invariant Investment Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,343 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,922 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ticino Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of V opened at $336.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $359.66. The firm's 50 day moving average is $323.36 and its 200-day moving average is $324.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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