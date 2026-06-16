Goodnow Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 147,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,510,000. SharkNinja makes up 1.5% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SharkNinja at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in SharkNinja by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 306,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,578,000 after purchasing an additional 139,858 shares during the period. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $17,072,000. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,571,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,859,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,729 shares of the company's stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SN. National Bank Financial set a $145.00 target price on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.00.

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SharkNinja Stock Down 0.2%

SharkNinja stock opened at $133.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.12 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm's revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total value of $782,091.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $197,697.50. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

See Also

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