Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,301 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,395 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Comfort Systems USA worth $50,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,606,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,103,453,000 after buying an additional 332,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $1,932.05 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $489.98 and a 1 year high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,812.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,409.97.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.57, for a total transaction of $8,561,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,244,986.31. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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