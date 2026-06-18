Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $106.34 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 11,589.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,554 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 776,851 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 0.4% of Gotham Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Airbnb worth $106,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,839,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,884,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,998 shares of the company's stock worth $228,552,000 after acquiring an additional 721,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $8,761,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,744. This trade represents a 83.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,206,389 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,481,708,753.58. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,972,860 shares of company stock valued at $267,555,449. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Trading Down 0.5%

ABNB opened at $140.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $147.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.Airbnb's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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