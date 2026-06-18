Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $44.65 Million Holdings in Dillard's, Inc. $DDS

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,642 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Dillard's worth $44,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dillard's by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard's by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dillard's by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 399 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dillard's by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,729 shares of the company's stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dillard's by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.18, for a total transaction of $243,672.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $6,183,177. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dillard's from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dillard's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dillard's from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dillard's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dillard's from $524.00 to $449.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard's presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $521.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDS

Dillard's Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE DDS opened at $559.12 on Thursday. Dillard's, Inc. has a one year low of $396.98 and a one year high of $741.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.16. The stock's 50-day moving average is $580.75 and its 200-day moving average is $614.05.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $16.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.13 by $5.91. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Dillard's had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 10.09%.Dillard's's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard's, Inc. will post 35.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Dillard's's dividend payout ratio is 2.85%.

Dillard's Profile

Dillard's, Inc NYSE: DDS, headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a U.S.-based department store chain founded by William T. Dillard in 1938. Over more than eight decades of operation, the company has grown from a single store in Nashville, Arkansas, to a prominent retailer with a national footprint. Dillard's equity is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DDS.

The company operates approximately 280 departmental stores across 29 states, offering a broad assortment of merchandise that includes men's and women's apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home furnishings.

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