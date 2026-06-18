Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $61.96 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $61,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $607.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $683.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $734.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.25 and a 1-year high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm's revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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