Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,888 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $47,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $2,471,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Ehrenkranz Partners L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 165,079 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 39,831 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 276,424 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $37,356,000 after buying an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.54 and a 52 week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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