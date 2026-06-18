Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,482 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 191,045 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Crown worth $47,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Crown by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 39.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 23.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,262 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CCK

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

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