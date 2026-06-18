Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,415 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ulta Beauty worth $52,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $939,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,827,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 62,327 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 313,254 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $189,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $650.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $644.91.

Read Our Latest Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $450.75 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.57 and a twelve month high of $714.97. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight Ulta’s expansion beyond traditional beauty retail, including new growth initiatives in social commerce, AI tools, wellness, and global markets, which could support long-term revenue growth. How Ulta Beauty Is Expanding Beyond Traditional Beauty Retail?

Several articles highlight Ulta’s expansion beyond traditional beauty retail, including new growth initiatives in social commerce, AI tools, wellness, and global markets, which could support long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Ulta continues to attract brand partners and product launches, including Being Frenshe and Surface Deep, suggesting the retailer remains an important distribution channel and is still drawing traffic from emerging beauty and wellness brands. BEING FRENSHE ENTERS ULTA BEAUTY, MARKING A MAJOR EXPANSION FOR THE FAST-GROWING WELLNESS BRAND

Ulta continues to attract brand partners and product launches, including Being Frenshe and Surface Deep, suggesting the retailer remains an important distribution channel and is still drawing traffic from emerging beauty and wellness brands. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains moderately optimistic overall, with coverage noting that Ulta has underperformed retail peers recently but still has a favorable consensus rating and high price targets relative to current levels. How Is Ulta Beauty's Stock Performance Compared to Other Retail Stocks?

Analyst commentary remains moderately optimistic overall, with coverage noting that Ulta has underperformed retail peers recently but still has a favorable consensus rating and high price targets relative to current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Ulta’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations, but those results are already priced into broader investor sentiment after the report earlier this month.

Ulta’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations, but those results are already priced into broader investor sentiment after the report earlier this month. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by Director George Mrkonic, Jr. may be weighing on sentiment, even though the sale was relatively small and disclosed in a routine SEC filing. Ulta Beauty NASDAQ: ULTA Director George Mrkonic, Jr. Sells 383 Shares

Recent insider selling by Director George Mrkonic, Jr. may be weighing on sentiment, even though the sale was relatively small and disclosed in a routine SEC filing. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading near its 52-week low and well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling persistent technical weakness that may be contributing to the recent decline.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,919.36. The trade was a 13.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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