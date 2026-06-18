Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 221,067 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192,652 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 221,067 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Amkor Technology worth $47,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,027 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,534,000 after buying an additional 843,983 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,868,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.64. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMKR. Zacks Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $358,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,786,693.52. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,330,008.24. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 114,000 shares of company stock worth $8,497,550 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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