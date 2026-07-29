Gould Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Gould Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,212 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $3,645,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lam Research by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,695,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,344,347,000 after buying an additional 10,666,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,110,560 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,730,724,000 after buying an additional 3,671,073 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,199,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $890,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3,826.9% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,459,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $592,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $269.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $337.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $6,124,470.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 87,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,192,570. This trade represents a 17.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 98,611 shares of company stock worth $32,250,190 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $363.37.

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About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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