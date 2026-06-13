Gould Capital LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Gould Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633 shares of the footwear maker's stock after selling 42,889 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $311,000. United Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 11.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,067 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in NIKE by 6.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 191,268 shares of the footwear maker's stock worth $13,588,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NIKE Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $44.90 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.NIKE's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,777,893.48. This represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elliott Hill bought 23,660 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, with a total value of $1,000,108.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. This represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NIKE from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC cut NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.89.

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About NIKE

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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