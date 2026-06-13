Gould Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 907.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,348 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This trade represents a 27.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Netflix Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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