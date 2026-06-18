Governors Lane LP Has $16.49 Million Stock Position in NIQ Global Intelligence plc $NIQ

Governors Lane LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence plc (NYSE:NIQ - Free Report) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 434,667 shares during the period. NIQ Global Intelligence comprises about 1.0% of Governors Lane LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Governors Lane LP owned about 0.34% of NIQ Global Intelligence worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence during the 4th quarter worth $9,891,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725,386 shares of the company's stock worth $61,432,000 after buying an additional 1,622,238 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 472,000 shares of the company's stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 71,762 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence during the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Alamut Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Alamut Investment Management LLP now owns 1,918,538 shares of the company's stock worth $31,637,000 after buying an additional 778,674 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at NIQ Global Intelligence

In related news, insider James M. Peck purchased 118,625 shares of NIQ Global Intelligence stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 424,683 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,580,077.69. This represents a 38.76% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

NIQ Global Intelligence Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE NIQ opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. NIQ Global Intelligence plc has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. NIQ Global Intelligence had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 7.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. NIQ Global Intelligence has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIQ Global Intelligence plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NIQ. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NIQ Global Intelligence from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on NIQ Global Intelligence from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIQ Global Intelligence from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NIQ Global Intelligence from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIQ Global Intelligence from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIQ

NIQ Global Intelligence Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage.

Further Reading

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